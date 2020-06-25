All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

847 S. Pagossa Way

847 S Pagossa Way · No Longer Available
Location

847 S Pagossa Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
847 S. Pagossa Way Available 04/17/19 Two Story Condo in a Beautiful Community in Anaheim Hills! - This two story condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and is spread over 1,100 sq. ft. The condo is located in the highly desired Summit Park Community which provides residents with a pool, spa, gym, park and playground area. As you enter the unit you are greeted with a front private gated patio. Walking through the front door you'll find a large open floor plan living room with high ceilings. Leading into the kitchen which includes a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space, dining area, and appliances including a new microwave and stove top, oven, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are located upstairs both with expansive closet space, high ceilings, and large windows allowing for natural lighting. Both bedrooms are attached to full sized bathrooms. Attached one car garage. Washer and dryer included. The condo is also conveniently located near shopping, dining, and freeways. Sorry, no pets. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

DRE# 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4811775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 S. Pagossa Way have any available units?
847 S. Pagossa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 S. Pagossa Way have?
Some of 847 S. Pagossa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 S. Pagossa Way currently offering any rent specials?
847 S. Pagossa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 S. Pagossa Way pet-friendly?
No, 847 S. Pagossa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 847 S. Pagossa Way offer parking?
Yes, 847 S. Pagossa Way offers parking.
Does 847 S. Pagossa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 847 S. Pagossa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 S. Pagossa Way have a pool?
Yes, 847 S. Pagossa Way has a pool.
Does 847 S. Pagossa Way have accessible units?
No, 847 S. Pagossa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 847 S. Pagossa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 847 S. Pagossa Way has units with dishwashers.
