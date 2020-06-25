All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
844 North Dickel Street
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:38 PM

844 North Dickel Street

844 North Dickel Street · No Longer Available
Location

844 North Dickel Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 1 bath home features 1,600 square feet of living space including a 3rd room that works well as the laundry room , a bedroom or a bright home office. Lush landscaping, and a peaceful front porch complete with porch swing greet you upon arrival to this great home. Once inside you will notice beautiful hardwood floors and custom draperies in the living and dining room. The kitchen has been renovated with a professional grade stainless steel gas stove with double oven, dishwasher, and granite countertops. There is even a wine refrigerator. Both bedrooms are a good size and feature double pane windows. The back yard has a large covered patio with plenty of room to entertain. The attached 1 car garage has an extra storage area as well as a work bench. Located in the heart of "the new downtown Anaheim", featured in Orange Coast
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 North Dickel Street have any available units?
844 North Dickel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 North Dickel Street have?
Some of 844 North Dickel Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 North Dickel Street currently offering any rent specials?
844 North Dickel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 North Dickel Street pet-friendly?
No, 844 North Dickel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 844 North Dickel Street offer parking?
Yes, 844 North Dickel Street offers parking.
Does 844 North Dickel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 North Dickel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 North Dickel Street have a pool?
No, 844 North Dickel Street does not have a pool.
Does 844 North Dickel Street have accessible units?
No, 844 North Dickel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 844 North Dickel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 North Dickel Street has units with dishwashers.
