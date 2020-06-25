844 North Dickel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 bedroom, 1 bath home features 1,600 square feet of living space including a 3rd room that works well as the laundry room , a bedroom or a bright home office. Lush landscaping, and a peaceful front porch complete with porch swing greet you upon arrival to this great home. Once inside you will notice beautiful hardwood floors and custom draperies in the living and dining room. The kitchen has been renovated with a professional grade stainless steel gas stove with double oven, dishwasher, and granite countertops. There is even a wine refrigerator. Both bedrooms are a good size and feature double pane windows. The back yard has a large covered patio with plenty of room to entertain. The attached 1 car garage has an extra storage area as well as a work bench. Located in the heart of "the new downtown Anaheim", featured in Orange Coast

