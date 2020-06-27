8363 E Arrowhead Way

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage Town-Home in Anaheim Hills - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage Townhome in Anaheim Hills
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House FRIDAY, September 20th
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!
Tile floors throughout downstairs
Kitchen features Tile counter tops
Master Bedroom W/ Master bathroom
Large Closets
Hall Linen Closet
In unit Washer / Dryer
Large Front Patio Entry
Central A/C and Heat
Attached 2 car Garage
Community Pool
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,495 Security Deposit can be split into 2 payments!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.
