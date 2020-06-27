All apartments in Anaheim
8363 E Arrowhead Way

8363 E Arrowhead Way · No Longer Available
Location

8363 E Arrowhead Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage Town-Home in Anaheim Hills - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage Townhome in Anaheim Hills

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House FRIDAY, September 20th
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

Tile floors throughout downstairs
Kitchen features Tile counter tops
Master Bedroom W/ Master bathroom
Large Closets
Hall Linen Closet
In unit Washer / Dryer
Large Front Patio Entry
Central A/C and Heat
Attached 2 car Garage
Community Pool

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,495 Security Deposit can be split into 2 payments!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.

This Property is offered by APG Properties CalBRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing. Email for more info, info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5094102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8363 E Arrowhead Way have any available units?
8363 E Arrowhead Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8363 E Arrowhead Way have?
Some of 8363 E Arrowhead Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8363 E Arrowhead Way currently offering any rent specials?
8363 E Arrowhead Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8363 E Arrowhead Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8363 E Arrowhead Way is pet friendly.
Does 8363 E Arrowhead Way offer parking?
Yes, 8363 E Arrowhead Way offers parking.
Does 8363 E Arrowhead Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8363 E Arrowhead Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8363 E Arrowhead Way have a pool?
Yes, 8363 E Arrowhead Way has a pool.
Does 8363 E Arrowhead Way have accessible units?
No, 8363 E Arrowhead Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8363 E Arrowhead Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8363 E Arrowhead Way does not have units with dishwashers.
