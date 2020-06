Amenities

Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom house near Anaheim Packing House Newly renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house just walking distance to Anaheim Packing house and numerous other restaurants and activities. This house has a brand new hardwood floor, new paint throughout, new cabinets and granite counter tops. The property has a private front and back yard, long private driveway, and a separate garage that can be used as storage or vehicle parking.