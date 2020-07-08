All apartments in Anaheim
8056 E. Desert Pine Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

8056 E. Desert Pine Drive

8056 East Desert Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8056 East Desert Pine Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Sandstone 2 Bedroom Townhome - 2 bedroom 2 bath gated townhome in lovely Anaheim Hills community. Open concept living room with vaulted ceilings, large deck and gas fireplace, dining room and updated kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, large closet and bathroom. 2nd bedroom and hall full bath. Features inside laundry, 1 car garage, 1 assigned parking space and AC/heat. Community has sparkling pool/spa. No pets, please.

Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1128870?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. Once completed you will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property. NOTE: Please follow all directions and wait to get number texted to you BEFORE going to the property. Call 048 at the callbox on the right side to be let into the community gate. At the door follow the instructions texted to you for lockbox access.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4270532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8056 E. Desert Pine Drive have any available units?
8056 E. Desert Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8056 E. Desert Pine Drive have?
Some of 8056 E. Desert Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8056 E. Desert Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8056 E. Desert Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8056 E. Desert Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8056 E. Desert Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8056 E. Desert Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8056 E. Desert Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 8056 E. Desert Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8056 E. Desert Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8056 E. Desert Pine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8056 E. Desert Pine Drive has a pool.
Does 8056 E. Desert Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 8056 E. Desert Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8056 E. Desert Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8056 E. Desert Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

