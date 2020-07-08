8056 E. Desert Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool garage hot tub

Sandstone 2 Bedroom Townhome - 2 bedroom 2 bath gated townhome in lovely Anaheim Hills community. Open concept living room with vaulted ceilings, large deck and gas fireplace, dining room and updated kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, large closet and bathroom. 2nd bedroom and hall full bath. Features inside laundry, 1 car garage, 1 assigned parking space and AC/heat. Community has sparkling pool/spa. No pets, please.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1128870?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. Once completed you will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property. NOTE: Please follow all directions and wait to get number texted to you BEFORE going to the property. Call 048 at the callbox on the right side to be let into the community gate. At the door follow the instructions texted to you for lockbox access.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



No Pets Allowed



