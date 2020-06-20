7909 E Horizon View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fantastic **GROUND LEVEL ** Move-In Ready Condo With No Stairs To Climb, Located in The Sought After "Viewpoint North" Gated Community, Sitting Next to a Beautiful Green Belt, Spacious Enclosed Patio Area, Great For Entertainment, Beautiful & Well-Maintained 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms Unit, Approximately 1,100 Square Feet Of Living Space, Upgraded Tile Flooring throughout, Formal Living Room w/Fireplace and Sliding Glass Door Which opens into the Patio Area, Dining Room With Ceiling Fan, Kitchen With White Wood Cabinetry, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave, Great Master Bedroom Has a Walk-In Closet & Dual Sink Vanity, and Sliding Glass Door With Access to the Back Patio, Inside Laundry, 1 Car Attached Garage With Direct Access plus an assigned Carport, Community Has Pool, Spa, Built-In BBQ, and Club House, **Basic Cable TV Is Included**, Just Minutes From Canyon Rim Elementary School & Park and Shopping Center.