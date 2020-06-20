All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

7909 E Horizon View Drive

7909 East Horizon View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7909 East Horizon View Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fantastic **GROUND LEVEL ** Move-In Ready Condo With No Stairs To Climb, Located in The Sought After "Viewpoint North" Gated Community, Sitting Next to a Beautiful Green Belt, Spacious Enclosed Patio Area, Great For Entertainment, Beautiful & Well-Maintained 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms Unit, Approximately 1,100 Square Feet Of Living Space, Upgraded Tile Flooring throughout, Formal Living Room w/Fireplace and Sliding Glass Door Which opens into the Patio Area, Dining Room With Ceiling Fan, Kitchen With White Wood Cabinetry, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave, Great Master Bedroom Has a Walk-In Closet & Dual Sink Vanity, and Sliding Glass Door With Access to the Back Patio, Inside Laundry, 1 Car Attached Garage With Direct Access plus an assigned Carport, Community Has Pool, Spa, Built-In BBQ, and Club House, **Basic Cable TV Is Included**, Just Minutes From Canyon Rim Elementary School & Park and Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7909 E Horizon View Drive have any available units?
7909 E Horizon View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7909 E Horizon View Drive have?
Some of 7909 E Horizon View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7909 E Horizon View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7909 E Horizon View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7909 E Horizon View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7909 E Horizon View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7909 E Horizon View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7909 E Horizon View Drive offers parking.
Does 7909 E Horizon View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7909 E Horizon View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7909 E Horizon View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7909 E Horizon View Drive has a pool.
Does 7909 E Horizon View Drive have accessible units?
No, 7909 E Horizon View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7909 E Horizon View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7909 E Horizon View Drive has units with dishwashers.
