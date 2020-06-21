7894 E Horizon View Drive

Amenities

Desirable ground floor end unit located in the beautiful gated community of Viewpoint North. Great opportunity to live in this wonderful community. This condo is very nice and has been updated. New carpet was just installed. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms & inside laundry. A large patio to sit and relax on a fall day. There are 2 sliders giving access from the master bedroom and living area. Owner has updated the condo and maintained it very well. The kitchen shows light and bright with updated white cabinets and newer appliances. There is a one car direct access garage and a covered one car carport directly across from the front door. There is plenty of close additional parking for guests. Tenant will be able to take advantage of Viewpoint North's great amenities! You will not only have the security of a gated and well maintained community but use od the 2 pools, 5 spas & beautiful green belt areas throughout the community. Close access to popular Restaurants', grocery store & 91 fwy & toll Road.