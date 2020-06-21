All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7894 E Horizon View Drive

7894 East Horizon View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7894 East Horizon View Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Desirable ground floor end unit located in the beautiful gated community of Viewpoint North. Great opportunity to live in this wonderful community. This condo is very nice and has been updated. New carpet was just installed. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms & inside laundry. A large patio to sit and relax on a fall day. There are 2 sliders giving access from the master bedroom and living area. Owner has updated the condo and maintained it very well. The kitchen shows light and bright with updated white cabinets and newer appliances. There is a one car direct access garage and a covered one car carport directly across from the front door. There is plenty of close additional parking for guests. Tenant will be able to take advantage of Viewpoint North's great amenities! You will not only have the security of a gated and well maintained community but use od the 2 pools, 5 spas & beautiful green belt areas throughout the community. Close access to popular Restaurants', grocery store & 91 fwy & toll Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7894 E Horizon View Drive have any available units?
7894 E Horizon View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7894 E Horizon View Drive have?
Some of 7894 E Horizon View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7894 E Horizon View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7894 E Horizon View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7894 E Horizon View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7894 E Horizon View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7894 E Horizon View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7894 E Horizon View Drive does offer parking.
Does 7894 E Horizon View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7894 E Horizon View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7894 E Horizon View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7894 E Horizon View Drive has a pool.
Does 7894 E Horizon View Drive have accessible units?
No, 7894 E Horizon View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7894 E Horizon View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7894 E Horizon View Drive has units with dishwashers.
