Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7833 E Viewrim Drive

7833 East Viewrim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7833 East Viewrim Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Breathtaking panoramic views from this completely remodeled two bedroom, two bathroom, plus large loft upper end unit. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, waterproof wood laminate flooring, new cabinets, new sink, new stainless steel appliances. Soaring cathedral ceilings highlight the living room with new stone fireplace, new carpet, new light fixtures, and private viewing balcony. Sizable open loft sits above the living room and is perfect for family room or home office. Double door entry into the large master bedroom wth private balcony and remodeled master bathroom. Master bathroom includes new dual sink vanity with granite counter tops, new cabinets, new mirrors, recessed lighting, new toilet, new waterproof wood laminate flooring, and walk-in closet. Remodeled master shower with stone type tile and new glass enclosure. Guest bedroom with two large room brightening windows with gorgeous views. Remodeled guest bathroom with waterproof wood laminate flooring, new vanity, new toilet. Convenient indoor laundry closet located upstairs. Two car attached garage with direct access to home. Viewpointe North offers two pools, five spas, club house, and is a gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7833 E Viewrim Drive have any available units?
7833 E Viewrim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7833 E Viewrim Drive have?
Some of 7833 E Viewrim Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7833 E Viewrim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7833 E Viewrim Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7833 E Viewrim Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7833 E Viewrim Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7833 E Viewrim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7833 E Viewrim Drive does offer parking.
Does 7833 E Viewrim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7833 E Viewrim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7833 E Viewrim Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7833 E Viewrim Drive has a pool.
Does 7833 E Viewrim Drive have accessible units?
No, 7833 E Viewrim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7833 E Viewrim Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7833 E Viewrim Drive has units with dishwashers.
