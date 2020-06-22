7833 E Viewrim Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Breathtaking panoramic views from this completely remodeled two bedroom, two bathroom, plus large loft upper end unit. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, waterproof wood laminate flooring, new cabinets, new sink, new stainless steel appliances. Soaring cathedral ceilings highlight the living room with new stone fireplace, new carpet, new light fixtures, and private viewing balcony. Sizable open loft sits above the living room and is perfect for family room or home office. Double door entry into the large master bedroom wth private balcony and remodeled master bathroom. Master bathroom includes new dual sink vanity with granite counter tops, new cabinets, new mirrors, recessed lighting, new toilet, new waterproof wood laminate flooring, and walk-in closet. Remodeled master shower with stone type tile and new glass enclosure. Guest bedroom with two large room brightening windows with gorgeous views. Remodeled guest bathroom with waterproof wood laminate flooring, new vanity, new toilet. Convenient indoor laundry closet located upstairs. Two car attached garage with direct access to home. Viewpointe North offers two pools, five spas, club house, and is a gated community.