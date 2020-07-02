All apartments in Anaheim
7360 E Singingwood Drive

7360 East Singingwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7360 East Singingwood Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous view single family home located in quiet cul-de-sac Singingwood Hill community. Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and skylight. Beautifully remodeled gourmet kitchen with new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances to include DACOR 6-burner gas range with double oven and Fisher & Paykel double dishwasher.This wonderful home features main floor bedroom,updated bathroom,laundry room and large living room with remodeled fireplace & formal dining area .Upstairs enjoy the Spacious master suite with fireplace, dressing area, large walk-in closet and private balcony with views of the canyon. Extra large loft (that is being used as a 3rd bedroom with closet)is perfect for an office or den.
This home has whole house water softener and filtration system,Tankless water heater and refitted plumbing.Complete with 2 attached garage with direct in-house access and lots of storage cabinets.Access from both kitchen and living room to private patio to enjoy the peaceful canyon view. Close to Walnut Canyon Reservoir, walking/hiking trails and nature center.Don’t miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 E Singingwood Drive have any available units?
7360 E Singingwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7360 E Singingwood Drive have?
Some of 7360 E Singingwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7360 E Singingwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7360 E Singingwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 E Singingwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7360 E Singingwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7360 E Singingwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7360 E Singingwood Drive offers parking.
Does 7360 E Singingwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7360 E Singingwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 E Singingwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7360 E Singingwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7360 E Singingwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7360 E Singingwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 E Singingwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7360 E Singingwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

