7360 E Singingwood Drive

Fabulous view single family home located in quiet cul-de-sac Singingwood Hill community. Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and skylight. Beautifully remodeled gourmet kitchen with new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances to include DACOR 6-burner gas range with double oven and Fisher & Paykel double dishwasher.This wonderful home features main floor bedroom,updated bathroom,laundry room and large living room with remodeled fireplace & formal dining area .Upstairs enjoy the Spacious master suite with fireplace, dressing area, large walk-in closet and private balcony with views of the canyon. Extra large loft (that is being used as a 3rd bedroom with closet)is perfect for an office or den.

This home has whole house water softener and filtration system,Tankless water heater and refitted plumbing.Complete with 2 attached garage with direct in-house access and lots of storage cabinets.Access from both kitchen and living room to private patio to enjoy the peaceful canyon view. Close to Walnut Canyon Reservoir, walking/hiking trails and nature center.Don’t miss out!