733 E Valencia St
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

733 E Valencia St

733 East Valencia Street · No Longer Available
733 East Valencia Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Coming Soon: 3 Bd 2.5Ba Townhome in Anaheim's Colony Park - You must see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome that boasts Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances within the open concept downstairs living area. Private outdoor patio and attached 2 car garage. Second floor carpet throughout with 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath upstairs with a full master and ensuite with soaking tub, dual sinks, and walk in closet. Upstairs Laundry room including washer and dryer! Great community amenities with clubhouses for entertaining, pools, spas, BBQ's, Fire Pit, Fitness Center, Green Belts and Park. Located close to schools, freeways, shopping, dining, entertainment and the happiest place on Earth. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!

Submit on pets.

Contact Gary for showings- showings@rpmcoast.com or 714-315-8095

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee/per person.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5394990)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 E Valencia St have any available units?
733 E Valencia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 E Valencia St have?
Some of 733 E Valencia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 E Valencia St currently offering any rent specials?
733 E Valencia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 E Valencia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 E Valencia St is pet friendly.
Does 733 E Valencia St offer parking?
Yes, 733 E Valencia St offers parking.
Does 733 E Valencia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 733 E Valencia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 E Valencia St have a pool?
Yes, 733 E Valencia St has a pool.
Does 733 E Valencia St have accessible units?
No, 733 E Valencia St does not have accessible units.
Does 733 E Valencia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 E Valencia St does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
