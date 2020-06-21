733 E Valencia St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Coming Soon: 3 Bd 2.5Ba Townhome in Anaheim's Colony Park - You must see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome that boasts Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances within the open concept downstairs living area. Private outdoor patio and attached 2 car garage. Second floor carpet throughout with 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath upstairs with a full master and ensuite with soaking tub, dual sinks, and walk in closet. Upstairs Laundry room including washer and dryer! Great community amenities with clubhouses for entertaining, pools, spas, BBQ's, Fire Pit, Fitness Center, Green Belts and Park. Located close to schools, freeways, shopping, dining, entertainment and the happiest place on Earth. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!



Submit on pets.



Contact Gary for showings- showings@rpmcoast.com or 714-315-8095



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee/per person.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings@RpmCoast.com



(RLNE5394990)