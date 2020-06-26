717 S Casita Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage

It's the perfect time to find the perfect rental! Look no further! This three bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome is nestled in the highly desirable Colony Park Community. This Cozy Townhome is an open floor plan downstairs, all upgraded kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and ample square footage in the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a spacious bathroom tub and walk in closet. This townhome also has additional amenities such as a private courtyard for entertaining! Attached is a 2 car direct access garage with finished epoxy flooring. The Colony Park Community offers access to gorgeous swimming pools and spas, fitness center and clubhouse. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Living here would place you moments from the Anaheim packing district, close to Disneyland, and public transportation so this location is ideal to enjoy the local area! What are you waiting for? Give us a call so we can set an appointment with you to view and apply to live in this gorgeous townhome today!