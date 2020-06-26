All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

717 S Casita Street

717 South Casita Street · No Longer Available
Location

717 South Casita Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
It's the perfect time to find the perfect rental! Look no further! This three bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome is nestled in the highly desirable Colony Park Community. This Cozy Townhome is an open floor plan downstairs, all upgraded kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and ample square footage in the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a spacious bathroom tub and walk in closet. This townhome also has additional amenities such as a private courtyard for entertaining! Attached is a 2 car direct access garage with finished epoxy flooring. The Colony Park Community offers access to gorgeous swimming pools and spas, fitness center and clubhouse. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Living here would place you moments from the Anaheim packing district, close to Disneyland, and public transportation so this location is ideal to enjoy the local area! What are you waiting for? Give us a call so we can set an appointment with you to view and apply to live in this gorgeous townhome today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 S Casita Street have any available units?
717 S Casita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 S Casita Street have?
Some of 717 S Casita Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 S Casita Street currently offering any rent specials?
717 S Casita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 S Casita Street pet-friendly?
No, 717 S Casita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 717 S Casita Street offer parking?
Yes, 717 S Casita Street offers parking.
Does 717 S Casita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 S Casita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 S Casita Street have a pool?
Yes, 717 S Casita Street has a pool.
Does 717 S Casita Street have accessible units?
No, 717 S Casita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 717 S Casita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 S Casita Street has units with dishwashers.
