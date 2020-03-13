All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

712 N Janss Street

712 North Janss Street · No Longer Available
Location

712 North Janss Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Offering a cosmetic fixer in an amazing neighborhood. You will love this charming 3-bed, single story, pool home situated on a quiet, safe, tree-lined street close to Disneyland and to all that Downtown Anaheim has to offer, including the famous Packing House. The home features a wonderful open floor plan, ideal for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen with granite counter-tops and a fantastic breakfast bar opens to the family room with fireplace and a separate dining area. There are three bedrooms, each with plenty of natural lighting via the dual-pane windows. Lots of luxurious upgrades! The entire HVAC system was recently replaced, including new ducting, new furnace, and a 16 SEER air condenser that will blow your socks off, all controlled by a wifi thermostat. New Owens Corning "cool roof" with a 50 year warranty. New top-end Nuvia double-tank water softening and filtration system - you've never felt water so soft, your skin will thank you! Enjoy amazing drinking water with the 4-stage reverse-osmosis filter in the kitchen. The sprinkler system has also been recently upgraded and now includes a wifi timer. Don't forget the beautiful and HUGE backyard, featuring lots of seating space to entertain, and a large, well-maintained in-ground pool and above-ground hot tub. ADT Security system and 2 cameras are optional if Buyer assumes the ADT contract. Property sold in as-is condition and buyer to independently verify all information in this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 N Janss Street have any available units?
712 N Janss Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 N Janss Street have?
Some of 712 N Janss Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 N Janss Street currently offering any rent specials?
712 N Janss Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 N Janss Street pet-friendly?
No, 712 N Janss Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 712 N Janss Street offer parking?
Yes, 712 N Janss Street offers parking.
Does 712 N Janss Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 N Janss Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 N Janss Street have a pool?
Yes, 712 N Janss Street has a pool.
Does 712 N Janss Street have accessible units?
No, 712 N Janss Street does not have accessible units.
Does 712 N Janss Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 N Janss Street has units with dishwashers.
