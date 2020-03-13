712 N Janss Street

Amenities
Offering a cosmetic fixer in an amazing neighborhood. You will love this charming 3-bed, single story, pool home situated on a quiet, safe, tree-lined street close to Disneyland and to all that Downtown Anaheim has to offer, including the famous Packing House. The home features a wonderful open floor plan, ideal for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen with granite counter-tops and a fantastic breakfast bar opens to the family room with fireplace and a separate dining area. There are three bedrooms, each with plenty of natural lighting via the dual-pane windows. Lots of luxurious upgrades! The entire HVAC system was recently replaced, including new ducting, new furnace, and a 16 SEER air condenser that will blow your socks off, all controlled by a wifi thermostat. New Owens Corning "cool roof" with a 50 year warranty. New top-end Nuvia double-tank water softening and filtration system - you've never felt water so soft, your skin will thank you! Enjoy amazing drinking water with the 4-stage reverse-osmosis filter in the kitchen. The sprinkler system has also been recently upgraded and now includes a wifi timer. Don't forget the beautiful and HUGE backyard, featuring lots of seating space to entertain, and a large, well-maintained in-ground pool and above-ground hot tub. ADT Security system and 2 cameras are optional if Buyer assumes the ADT contract. Property sold in as-is condition and buyer to independently verify all information in this listing.