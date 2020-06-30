All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:12 PM

7048 E Viewpoint Lane

7048 East Viewpoint Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7048 East Viewpoint Lane, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
This property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,766 living sq. feet with central air/heat. The interior has been completely renovated with wood floors, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The living room has high vaulted ceilings which gives a very modern and open look and feel. The master bedroom is very large and has a custom tile walk in shower to die for. The backyard is nicely landscaped with covered patio and a spiral staircase leading to the viewing deck with a spectacular view overlooking the hillside. This property is located in the Lake Summit Association which offers a pool, spa and tennis courts.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Orange
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $55 monthly
PET POLICY: Pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) with applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7048 E Viewpoint Lane have any available units?
7048 E Viewpoint Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7048 E Viewpoint Lane have?
Some of 7048 E Viewpoint Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7048 E Viewpoint Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7048 E Viewpoint Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7048 E Viewpoint Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7048 E Viewpoint Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7048 E Viewpoint Lane offer parking?
No, 7048 E Viewpoint Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7048 E Viewpoint Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7048 E Viewpoint Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7048 E Viewpoint Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7048 E Viewpoint Lane has a pool.
Does 7048 E Viewpoint Lane have accessible units?
No, 7048 E Viewpoint Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7048 E Viewpoint Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7048 E Viewpoint Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

