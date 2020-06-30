7048 E Viewpoint Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

This property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,766 living sq. feet with central air/heat. The interior has been completely renovated with wood floors, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The living room has high vaulted ceilings which gives a very modern and open look and feel. The master bedroom is very large and has a custom tile walk in shower to die for. The backyard is nicely landscaped with covered patio and a spiral staircase leading to the viewing deck with a spectacular view overlooking the hillside. This property is located in the Lake Summit Association which offers a pool, spa and tennis courts.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Orange

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $55 monthly

PET POLICY: Pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) with applications