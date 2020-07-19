All apartments in Anaheim
6963 E Shorecrest Drive
6963 E Shorecrest Drive

6963 East Shorecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6963 East Shorecrest Drive, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
Sunset views and fantastic location to enjoy them. Recently upgraded with new dual paned windows, new carpet and interior paint. Also, new tile in the bathrooms this house is clean as a whistle and ready for a new occupant to love it. It has a versatile floor plan with 2 bedrooms and full bath downstairs, and a master bedroom upstairs. The kitchen has a wonderful view with in kitchen dining as well as a formal dining area. The living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings adds to the openness of the floor plan. The laundry is located in the garage. The garage is attached, but there is no direct access door to the house. A wrap around patio enhanced with stone pavers adds to the clean contemporary feel of the home. Lake Summit community enjoys association pool, tennis courts, and green belts all included as well as walking path around the resevoir. Easy access to the 241 & 91 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6963 E Shorecrest Drive have any available units?
6963 E Shorecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6963 E Shorecrest Drive have?
Some of 6963 E Shorecrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6963 E Shorecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6963 E Shorecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6963 E Shorecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6963 E Shorecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 6963 E Shorecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6963 E Shorecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 6963 E Shorecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6963 E Shorecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6963 E Shorecrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6963 E Shorecrest Drive has a pool.
Does 6963 E Shorecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6963 E Shorecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6963 E Shorecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6963 E Shorecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
