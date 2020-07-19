6963 E Shorecrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

Sunset views and fantastic location to enjoy them. Recently upgraded with new dual paned windows, new carpet and interior paint. Also, new tile in the bathrooms this house is clean as a whistle and ready for a new occupant to love it. It has a versatile floor plan with 2 bedrooms and full bath downstairs, and a master bedroom upstairs. The kitchen has a wonderful view with in kitchen dining as well as a formal dining area. The living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings adds to the openness of the floor plan. The laundry is located in the garage. The garage is attached, but there is no direct access door to the house. A wrap around patio enhanced with stone pavers adds to the clean contemporary feel of the home. Lake Summit community enjoys association pool, tennis courts, and green belts all included as well as walking path around the resevoir. Easy access to the 241 & 91 freeways.