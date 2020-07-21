All apartments in Anaheim
5816 E La Palma Ave

5816 La Palma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5816 La Palma Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
REGISTER YOUR ATTENDANCE TO INSPECT THIS PROPERTY!
FOR ANY QUESTION OR INSPECTION - PLEASE LEAVE YOUR REQUEST DIRECTLY BY EMAIL: *** kaydeborah62@gmail.com ***

============================

Gorgeous turn-key condo in the highly desirable Colony Park community in Anaheim. This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features many upgrades. Upon entering downstairs you will find an open kitchen and family room with an extra half bathroom. Downstairs features upgraded laminate wood flooring. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, industrial sink, upgraded cabinets and subway tile backsplash. Downstairs is complete with entry to the attached 2 car garage. Upstairs you'll find the spacious Master bedroom w/ walk in closet and en-suite bathroom with dual sinks, cultured marble counters, tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms are spacious, light and bright. The additional upstairs bathroom has, cultured marble counters, tub/shower combo and additional storage. Upstairs is complete with additional hall storage and separate laundry room. The community offers 3 resort style pools. Pool area includes spas, outdoor fire pits, barbecues, and plenty of space for entertaining. The complex also includes a fitness center, 2 Clubhouses, neighborhood parks and dog park. Close to shopping, entertainment and walking to distance to the Packing District. Great views of the Disneyland Fireworks.

(RLNE5475531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 E La Palma Ave have any available units?
5816 E La Palma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 5816 E La Palma Ave have?
Some of 5816 E La Palma Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 E La Palma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5816 E La Palma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 E La Palma Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5816 E La Palma Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5816 E La Palma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5816 E La Palma Ave offers parking.
Does 5816 E La Palma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5816 E La Palma Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 E La Palma Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5816 E La Palma Ave has a pool.
Does 5816 E La Palma Ave have accessible units?
No, 5816 E La Palma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 E La Palma Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5816 E La Palma Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
