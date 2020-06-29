All apartments in Anaheim
5312 E Cresthill Dr

5312 Cresthill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5312 Cresthill Drive, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located near Imperial Highway and Esperanza High School in a highly desirable neighborhood in Anaheim. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths spread out over 1305 Sq Ft of living space. The interior and exterior of the property have been completely repainted. Large living room with gas fireplace. Separate dining area with sliding glass door that leads to a spacious covered patio. New lush carpeting has been installed in all 3 bedrooms. The kitchen has been updated with new stylish quartz countertops, new recessed lighting and new stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with new vanities, new mirrors and new lighting. Master bedroom offers a sliding glass door that leads you to the lovely wrap around back yard. Gardening included.

(RLNE5591904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 E Cresthill Dr have any available units?
5312 E Cresthill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 5312 E Cresthill Dr have?
Some of 5312 E Cresthill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 E Cresthill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5312 E Cresthill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 E Cresthill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5312 E Cresthill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5312 E Cresthill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5312 E Cresthill Dr offers parking.
Does 5312 E Cresthill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5312 E Cresthill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 E Cresthill Dr have a pool?
No, 5312 E Cresthill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5312 E Cresthill Dr have accessible units?
No, 5312 E Cresthill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 E Cresthill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5312 E Cresthill Dr has units with dishwashers.

