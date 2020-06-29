5312 E Cresthill Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Located near Imperial Highway and Esperanza High School in a highly desirable neighborhood in Anaheim. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths spread out over 1305 Sq Ft of living space. The interior and exterior of the property have been completely repainted. Large living room with gas fireplace. Separate dining area with sliding glass door that leads to a spacious covered patio. New lush carpeting has been installed in all 3 bedrooms. The kitchen has been updated with new stylish quartz countertops, new recessed lighting and new stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with new vanities, new mirrors and new lighting. Master bedroom offers a sliding glass door that leads you to the lovely wrap around back yard. Gardening included.



(RLNE5591904)