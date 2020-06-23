525 S. Dorchester St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Remodeled Anaheim Home! - This is a great remodeled 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths, granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, and with newer flooring. The entire house was remodeled in 2015. Kitchen has stainless steel dishwater and gas oven/range. The front, side and backyard are fully fenced and there is a large driveway in addition to the 2 car attached garage.

The home also features central air conditioning and a fireplace.

Very convenient to freeways and shopping, but located on a quiet street.

------------

Pets - Considered with Larger Deposit

Utilities - Tenant Responsible for all utilities

Rent - $2,600

Security Deposit - $2,650 (OAC)

Requirements - 620 and above credit score & 2.5 -3 times the rent amount



