525 S. Dorchester St.
525 S. Dorchester St.

525 South Dorchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 South Dorchester Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Anaheim Home! - This is a great remodeled 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths, granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, and with newer flooring. The entire house was remodeled in 2015. Kitchen has stainless steel dishwater and gas oven/range. The front, side and backyard are fully fenced and there is a large driveway in addition to the 2 car attached garage.
The home also features central air conditioning and a fireplace.
Very convenient to freeways and shopping, but located on a quiet street.
------------
Pets - Considered with Larger Deposit
Utilities - Tenant Responsible for all utilities
Rent - $2,600
Security Deposit - $2,650 (OAC)
Requirements - 620 and above credit score & 2.5 -3 times the rent amount

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

