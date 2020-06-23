525 S. Dorchester St.

Amenities
Newly Remodeled Anaheim Home! - This is a great remodeled 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths, granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, and with newer flooring. The entire house was remodeled in 2015. Kitchen has stainless steel dishwater and gas oven/range. The front, side and backyard are fully fenced and there is a large driveway in addition to the 2 car attached garage.
The home also features central air conditioning and a fireplace.
Very convenient to freeways and shopping, but located on a quiet street.
------------
Pets - Considered with Larger Deposit
Utilities - Tenant Responsible for all utilities
Rent - $2,600
Security Deposit - $2,650 (OAC)
Requirements - 620 and above credit score & 2.5 -3 times the rent amount
(RLNE4578145)