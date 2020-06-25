All apartments in Anaheim
5171 E Cavendish Lane

5171 East Cavendish Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5171 East Cavendish Lane, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Point Quissett 5 Bedroom Home. This gorgeous home welcomes you in with it's curb appeal, extra large driveway & 3 car garage. A custom beveled glass front door opens to reveal all of the finest attention to detail. Oak hardwood floors throughout the home carry into the spacious living room with soaring ceilings & Impressive Chandelier. Beautiful French Doors lead out to the charming back yard with 2 separate patios. The Chef's Kitchen is a dream, featuring Stainless Appliances, Sub Zero Refrigerator, New Thermadore Gas Cook Top, Wine Cooler, Soft Close Drawers & Doors, Custom Pantry and adjacent Breakfast Nook & Open to the Family Room with Fireplace. You will love the Main Floor Master Suite featuring Double Door Entry, Cathedral Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Amazing Bathroom with Separate Tub & Shower and Plenty of Vanity Space. Upstairs you will find 4 Bedrooms, One is appointed with built-in desk and cabinets for office use. The Hall Bath has a walk-in Shower with No Steps. Another bedroom enjoys built-in desk looking out to a view. There is a large bedroom with cathedral ceilings and a Huge Walk-In Closet. The entire inside of the home has recently been painted along with all new electrical outlets. California living at it's finest in your private landscaped backyard. Mature trees and greenery surround this lovely home. In your 3 car garage you will find a ladder access to ample attic storage and custom cabinets as well as a water softener and tankless water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5171 E Cavendish Lane have any available units?
5171 E Cavendish Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 5171 E Cavendish Lane have?
Some of 5171 E Cavendish Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5171 E Cavendish Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5171 E Cavendish Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5171 E Cavendish Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5171 E Cavendish Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 5171 E Cavendish Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5171 E Cavendish Lane offers parking.
Does 5171 E Cavendish Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5171 E Cavendish Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5171 E Cavendish Lane have a pool?
No, 5171 E Cavendish Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5171 E Cavendish Lane have accessible units?
No, 5171 E Cavendish Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5171 E Cavendish Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5171 E Cavendish Lane has units with dishwashers.

