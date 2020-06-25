5171 E Cavendish Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Point Quissett 5 Bedroom Home. This gorgeous home welcomes you in with it's curb appeal, extra large driveway & 3 car garage. A custom beveled glass front door opens to reveal all of the finest attention to detail. Oak hardwood floors throughout the home carry into the spacious living room with soaring ceilings & Impressive Chandelier. Beautiful French Doors lead out to the charming back yard with 2 separate patios. The Chef's Kitchen is a dream, featuring Stainless Appliances, Sub Zero Refrigerator, New Thermadore Gas Cook Top, Wine Cooler, Soft Close Drawers & Doors, Custom Pantry and adjacent Breakfast Nook & Open to the Family Room with Fireplace. You will love the Main Floor Master Suite featuring Double Door Entry, Cathedral Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Amazing Bathroom with Separate Tub & Shower and Plenty of Vanity Space. Upstairs you will find 4 Bedrooms, One is appointed with built-in desk and cabinets for office use. The Hall Bath has a walk-in Shower with No Steps. Another bedroom enjoys built-in desk looking out to a view. There is a large bedroom with cathedral ceilings and a Huge Walk-In Closet. The entire inside of the home has recently been painted along with all new electrical outlets. California living at it's finest in your private landscaped backyard. Mature trees and greenery surround this lovely home. In your 3 car garage you will find a ladder access to ample attic storage and custom cabinets as well as a water softener and tankless water heater.