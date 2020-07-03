Rent Calculator
517 S Loara Street
517 S Loara Street
517 South Loara Street
Location
517 South Loara Street, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Area home with City Park walking distance .Carpeted throughout,Central Air and Forced heat.Attached 2 Car Garage with direct access, Living Room and Den. Covered Patio, and nice Backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 517 S Loara Street have any available units?
517 S Loara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
What amenities does 517 S Loara Street have?
Some of 517 S Loara Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 517 S Loara Street currently offering any rent specials?
517 S Loara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 S Loara Street pet-friendly?
No, 517 S Loara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 517 S Loara Street offer parking?
Yes, 517 S Loara Street offers parking.
Does 517 S Loara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 S Loara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 S Loara Street have a pool?
No, 517 S Loara Street does not have a pool.
Does 517 S Loara Street have accessible units?
No, 517 S Loara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 517 S Loara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 S Loara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
