515 S Kroeger Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Kroeger is an amazing single story property located in the highly sought after community of Colony Park in Anaheim. This inviting single story home offers approximately 701 sq. ft. of open concept living space with one spacious bedroom and a walk-in closet, one and a half remodeled bathrooms, a stacked washer & dryer closet and a one-car garage with storage racks. Kroeger is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include hardwood floors and raised panel doors throughout, a large kitchen island and stainless steel appliances to go with it, a gas range and modern shaker cabinets, dual pane windows, recessed lighting, a security system and central heat and air. These grounds are stunning as they offer three refreshing pools and spas in addition to three separate clubhouses, an exercise room, two playgrounds, several BBQ’s and a dog run. See it today… this is an amazing home and will not last!