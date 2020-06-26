All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

515 S Kroeger Street

515 South Kroeger Street · No Longer Available
Location

515 South Kroeger Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Kroeger is an amazing single story property located in the highly sought after community of Colony Park in Anaheim. This inviting single story home offers approximately 701 sq. ft. of open concept living space with one spacious bedroom and a walk-in closet, one and a half remodeled bathrooms, a stacked washer & dryer closet and a one-car garage with storage racks. Kroeger is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include hardwood floors and raised panel doors throughout, a large kitchen island and stainless steel appliances to go with it, a gas range and modern shaker cabinets, dual pane windows, recessed lighting, a security system and central heat and air. These grounds are stunning as they offer three refreshing pools and spas in addition to three separate clubhouses, an exercise room, two playgrounds, several BBQ’s and a dog run. See it today… this is an amazing home and will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 S Kroeger Street have any available units?
515 S Kroeger Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 S Kroeger Street have?
Some of 515 S Kroeger Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 S Kroeger Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 S Kroeger Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 S Kroeger Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 S Kroeger Street is pet friendly.
Does 515 S Kroeger Street offer parking?
Yes, 515 S Kroeger Street offers parking.
Does 515 S Kroeger Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 S Kroeger Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 S Kroeger Street have a pool?
Yes, 515 S Kroeger Street has a pool.
Does 515 S Kroeger Street have accessible units?
No, 515 S Kroeger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 S Kroeger Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 S Kroeger Street has units with dishwashers.
