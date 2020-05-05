All apartments in Anaheim
505 S Kroeger Street
505 S Kroeger Street

505 South Kroeger Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 South Kroeger Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to Colony Park. This end unit condo is in a private location within the community and is turn-key and ready for immediate move-in. Enter the home on the first floor from the front door or through the attached tandem 2-car garage. Head inside where you'll find the open floor plan living room, dining area and kitchen with tile throughout. Laundry space in hallway.
The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, island, Thermofoil cabinets and stainless steel appliances complete the kitchen. Spacious master bedroom with attached bathroom . The guest bathroom has a full bath/tub combo. Community amenities include: 3 pools, 2 spas, 3 clubhouses, BBQs, fire pits, security, fitness center, dog park, gorgeous landscaping and a neighborhood park. It is also blocks away from the popular Anaheim Packing House and minutes to other attractions such as Disneyland, Angel Stadium and the Honda Center. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

