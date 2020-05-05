505 S Kroeger Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Welcome to Colony Park. This end unit condo is in a private location within the community and is turn-key and ready for immediate move-in. Enter the home on the first floor from the front door or through the attached tandem 2-car garage. Head inside where you'll find the open floor plan living room, dining area and kitchen with tile throughout. Laundry space in hallway.

The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, island, Thermofoil cabinets and stainless steel appliances complete the kitchen. Spacious master bedroom with attached bathroom . The guest bathroom has a full bath/tub combo. Community amenities include: 3 pools, 2 spas, 3 clubhouses, BBQs, fire pits, security, fitness center, dog park, gorgeous landscaping and a neighborhood park. It is also blocks away from the popular Anaheim Packing House and minutes to other attractions such as Disneyland, Angel Stadium and the Honda Center. No pets.