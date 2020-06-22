485 W Center Street Promenade

Amenities

Hard to find. This is the right choice for a live work loft in the middle of it all. This two bedroom loft is walking distance to all what central Anaheim is all about. Some of the character Center Street Anaheim brings to you; neighborhood goods and services are offered with vintage vibes and a modern-day twist. Enjoy outdoor cafes, unique eateries and boutiques, the local Farmers’ Market, seasonal art shows, street fairs - and even the Anaheim Halloween Parade! Bordered by the historic Carnegie Library, Muzeo Museum, and the Gehry-designed Rinks at Anaheim Ice, Center Street Anaheim is just a short walk away from the happening Anaheim Packing District. All this and in the Heart of Downtown lifestyle. Call for private showing Kal Ibrahim 714-244-6995