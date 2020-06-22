All apartments in Anaheim
485 W Center Street Promenade

485 W Center Street Promenade · No Longer Available
Location

485 W Center Street Promenade, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Hard to find. This is the right choice for a live work loft in the middle of it all. This two bedroom loft is walking distance to all what central Anaheim is all about. Some of the character Center Street Anaheim brings to you; neighborhood goods and services are offered with vintage vibes and a modern-day twist. Enjoy outdoor cafes, unique eateries and boutiques, the local Farmers’ Market, seasonal art shows, street fairs - and even the Anaheim Halloween Parade! Bordered by the historic Carnegie Library, Muzeo Museum, and the Gehry-designed Rinks at Anaheim Ice, Center Street Anaheim is just a short walk away from the happening Anaheim Packing District. All this and in the Heart of Downtown lifestyle. Call for private showing Kal Ibrahim 714-244-6995

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 W Center Street Promenade have any available units?
485 W Center Street Promenade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 485 W Center Street Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
485 W Center Street Promenade isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 W Center Street Promenade pet-friendly?
No, 485 W Center Street Promenade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 485 W Center Street Promenade offer parking?
No, 485 W Center Street Promenade does not offer parking.
Does 485 W Center Street Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 W Center Street Promenade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 W Center Street Promenade have a pool?
No, 485 W Center Street Promenade does not have a pool.
Does 485 W Center Street Promenade have accessible units?
No, 485 W Center Street Promenade does not have accessible units.
Does 485 W Center Street Promenade have units with dishwashers?
No, 485 W Center Street Promenade does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 485 W Center Street Promenade have units with air conditioning?
No, 485 W Center Street Promenade does not have units with air conditioning.
