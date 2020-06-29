420 W Alberta

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Quiet Neighboorhood Manicured Lawn Great Curb Appeal - 3 bedroom 2 bath home plus a den. Inside laundry. Beautiful fireplace. Hardwood floors. This home is clean and ready to move in. Recently renovated throughout. Unique, oversized front yard giving it a nice curb appeal. Property has been updated but still has the original charm. It's close to freeways, shop and restaurants but yet on a quiet street. Ready for your holiday dinners and get together. Plenty of parking and room for all your guests. Schedule a viewing today.



(RLNE5198343)