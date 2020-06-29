All apartments in Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
420 W Alberta
420 W Alberta

420 West Alberta Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 West Alberta Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quiet Neighboorhood Manicured Lawn Great Curb Appeal - 3 bedroom 2 bath home plus a den. Inside laundry. Beautiful fireplace. Hardwood floors. This home is clean and ready to move in. Recently renovated throughout. Unique, oversized front yard giving it a nice curb appeal. Property has been updated but still has the original charm. It's close to freeways, shop and restaurants but yet on a quiet street. Ready for your holiday dinners and get together. Plenty of parking and room for all your guests. Schedule a viewing today.

(RLNE5198343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 W Alberta have any available units?
420 W Alberta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 W Alberta have?
Some of 420 W Alberta's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 W Alberta currently offering any rent specials?
420 W Alberta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 W Alberta pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 W Alberta is pet friendly.
Does 420 W Alberta offer parking?
Yes, 420 W Alberta offers parking.
Does 420 W Alberta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 W Alberta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 W Alberta have a pool?
No, 420 W Alberta does not have a pool.
Does 420 W Alberta have accessible units?
No, 420 W Alberta does not have accessible units.
Does 420 W Alberta have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 W Alberta does not have units with dishwashers.

