420 W Alberta

Amenities
Quiet Neighboorhood Manicured Lawn Great Curb Appeal - 3 bedroom 2 bath home plus a den. Inside laundry. Beautiful fireplace. Hardwood floors. This home is clean and ready to move in. Recently renovated throughout. Unique, oversized front yard giving it a nice curb appeal. Property has been updated but still has the original charm. It's close to freeways, shop and restaurants but yet on a quiet street. Ready for your holiday dinners and get together. Plenty of parking and room for all your guests. Schedule a viewing today.
(RLNE5198343)