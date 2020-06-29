398 S Rosebud Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rosebud Court is located in the highly sought after Wildflower Community in Anaheim Hills. Rosebud Court is an incredible home nestled on an interior lot within a quiet street. This charming home offers 1,974 sq. ft. of very comfortable living space with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in addition to a spacious formal living room, formal dining room, an amazing kitchen and an incredible family room and a direct access 2 car garage. Rosebud Court is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include the beautiful tile and hardwood flooring, a nice center kitchen island with black granite countertops and stainless appliances. The home features 2" blinds, an abundance of recessed lighting, some nice built-ins in addition to volume ceilings, dual pane windows and raised panel doors, modern updated light fixtures and so much more! The grounds are setup to be very low maintenance with concrete work throughout, brick planters and accents. This is a great place to call home and it simply will not last!