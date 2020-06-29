All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

398 S Rosebud Court

398 S Rosebud Ct · No Longer Available
Location

398 S Rosebud Ct, Anaheim, CA 92808
Sycamore Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rosebud Court is located in the highly sought after Wildflower Community in Anaheim Hills. Rosebud Court is an incredible home nestled on an interior lot within a quiet street. This charming home offers 1,974 sq. ft. of very comfortable living space with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in addition to a spacious formal living room, formal dining room, an amazing kitchen and an incredible family room and a direct access 2 car garage. Rosebud Court is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include the beautiful tile and hardwood flooring, a nice center kitchen island with black granite countertops and stainless appliances. The home features 2" blinds, an abundance of recessed lighting, some nice built-ins in addition to volume ceilings, dual pane windows and raised panel doors, modern updated light fixtures and so much more! The grounds are setup to be very low maintenance with concrete work throughout, brick planters and accents. This is a great place to call home and it simply will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 398 S Rosebud Court have any available units?
398 S Rosebud Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 398 S Rosebud Court have?
Some of 398 S Rosebud Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 398 S Rosebud Court currently offering any rent specials?
398 S Rosebud Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 398 S Rosebud Court pet-friendly?
No, 398 S Rosebud Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 398 S Rosebud Court offer parking?
Yes, 398 S Rosebud Court offers parking.
Does 398 S Rosebud Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 398 S Rosebud Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 398 S Rosebud Court have a pool?
No, 398 S Rosebud Court does not have a pool.
Does 398 S Rosebud Court have accessible units?
No, 398 S Rosebud Court does not have accessible units.
Does 398 S Rosebud Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 398 S Rosebud Court has units with dishwashers.

