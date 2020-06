Amenities

This stunning remodeled resort style home has 3 BR, 2 full BA. You will be truly impressed as you enter into a breathtaking, spacious Living & dining area, with a fireplace and plenty of natural light. A luxurious Deck opens into a beautiful courtyard with water fountains, large Fruit trees, vegetable garden, Fire pit, BBQ and Grapevine Arbor to entertain your family & friends.