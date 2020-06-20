All apartments in Anaheim
2853 E Jackson Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

2853 E Jackson Avenue

2853 East Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Anaheim
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

2853 East Jackson Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful two-story end unit with private patio and direct access garage. This home features an open floor plan with a functional layout and hard surface flooring throughout. The first floor has a living room, dining room and fully equipped kitchen with a large sliding glass door that leads to the patio. Both bedrooms are located on the second floor which has an upgraded full bathroom with a refinished bathtub and hallway linen closet. Central a/c, Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. Community pool, Easy access to the 91 and 57 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2853 E Jackson Avenue have any available units?
2853 E Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2853 E Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 2853 E Jackson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2853 E Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2853 E Jackson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2853 E Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2853 E Jackson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2853 E Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2853 E Jackson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2853 E Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2853 E Jackson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2853 E Jackson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2853 E Jackson Avenue has a pool.
Does 2853 E Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2853 E Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2853 E Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2853 E Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
