2853 E Jackson Avenue

Beautiful two-story end unit with private patio and direct access garage. This home features an open floor plan with a functional layout and hard surface flooring throughout. The first floor has a living room, dining room and fully equipped kitchen with a large sliding glass door that leads to the patio. Both bedrooms are located on the second floor which has an upgraded full bathroom with a refinished bathtub and hallway linen closet. Central a/c, Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. Community pool, Easy access to the 91 and 57 Freeway.