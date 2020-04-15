2837 E Jackson Avenue

2837 East Jackson Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806 East Anaheim
Amenities
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hot tub
carpet
Cute and cozy end unit town-home for lease in East Anaheim! Only shares one common wall. Laminate flooring on first level and carpet upstairs. The ceilings have been scraped throughout. This unit has central AC for those hot summer nights and a community pool and spa for your enjoyment. There is a ceiling fan in the dining room. Located a short distance for Rio Vista Park. It has a one car garage with direct access for your convenience. The laundry is located in the garage. Credit score of 680 or above. Sorry no pets. Please call today for a showing. Available 10/07/19.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
