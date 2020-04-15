All apartments in Anaheim
2837 E Jackson Avenue
2837 E Jackson Avenue

2837 East Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2837 East Jackson Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Cute and cozy end unit town-home for lease in East Anaheim! Only shares one common wall. Laminate flooring on first level and carpet upstairs. The ceilings have been scraped throughout. This unit has central AC for those hot summer nights and a community pool and spa for your enjoyment. There is a ceiling fan in the dining room. Located a short distance for Rio Vista Park. It has a one car garage with direct access for your convenience. The laundry is located in the garage. Credit score of 680 or above. Sorry no pets. Please call today for a showing. Available 10/07/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2837 E Jackson Avenue have any available units?
2837 E Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2837 E Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 2837 E Jackson Avenue's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2837 E Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2837 E Jackson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 E Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2837 E Jackson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2837 E Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2837 E Jackson Avenue offers parking.
Does 2837 E Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2837 E Jackson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 E Jackson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2837 E Jackson Avenue has a pool.
Does 2837 E Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2837 E Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 E Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2837 E Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
