Anaheim, CA
2828 W Lincoln Ave
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

2828 W Lincoln Ave

2828 West Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2828 West Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartments Available - Property Id: 152797

Thank you for your interest in Villa del Sol Apartments! We look forward to you coming and visiting us here.

We have (2) 2 bedrooms 1 bath available now!. @ $1680.

Our security deposit is $700.00, and we operate on a month-to-month tenancy. Gas & water are paid.
We look forward to meeting you shortly, and should you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please do not hesitate to call us at 714-761-7025. Please visit our website at www.villadelsolapt.com

Tours of our beautiful property will be given by APPOINTMENT ONLY, so make sure to call to schedule yours today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152797
Property Id 152797

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5392769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 W Lincoln Ave have any available units?
2828 W Lincoln Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 W Lincoln Ave have?
Some of 2828 W Lincoln Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 W Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2828 W Lincoln Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 W Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2828 W Lincoln Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2828 W Lincoln Ave offer parking?
No, 2828 W Lincoln Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2828 W Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 W Lincoln Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 W Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 2828 W Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2828 W Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 2828 W Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 W Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 W Lincoln Ave has units with dishwashers.

