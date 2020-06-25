2825 E JACKSON Avenue

Amenities

Turn key end unit townhome in the sought after Village Green community. A must see home that has been upgraded with neutral paint, pergo floors in kitchen and dinning room, and featuring air conditioning and plantation shutters over the sliding door that leads to a fantastic private patio. One car direct access garage along with 1 assigned parking space. The community features great lush grounds with a play ground, 3 inviting pool complexes and it is located in Placentia/Yorba Linda school district. Easy access to 91, 57, 5 and 22 Freeways too!