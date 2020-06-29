All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated December 16 2019 at 4:00 AM

2803 W Devoy Drive

2803 Devoy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2803 Devoy Drive, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*** 3 bed, 2 bath Beautiful, Completely Remodeled Single Family Home in a good neighborhood *** Hurry, schedule time to see & rent this beautiful & spacious home asap while it’s still available!
Lovely, immaculate, everything inside in house are brand new with many upgrades, situated in nice neighborhood: Open floor plan, Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom, New flooring, New paint, Beautiful new kitchen and cabinet, New appliances, New bathroom, spacious living and dining areas, all bedrooms & bathrooms are brand new and downstairs, laundry area, very Large backyard. Convenient location: close to school, library, bus stop, restaurants, supermarket, bank, post office, Knott’s Berry Farm, Disneyland, easy access to 5 and 22 freeway.
Note: very large lot size so the owner is in process of getting the city permit to build additional new houses in the backyard. When the construction start, you may experience construction noise for about 3 months, the owner will give you $500 discount off the monthly rent for this inconvenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 W Devoy Drive have any available units?
2803 W Devoy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 2803 W Devoy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2803 W Devoy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 W Devoy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2803 W Devoy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2803 W Devoy Drive offer parking?
No, 2803 W Devoy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2803 W Devoy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 W Devoy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 W Devoy Drive have a pool?
No, 2803 W Devoy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2803 W Devoy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2803 W Devoy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 W Devoy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 W Devoy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2803 W Devoy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2803 W Devoy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

