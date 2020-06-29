2803 W Devoy Drive

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

*** 3 bed, 2 bath Beautiful, Completely Remodeled Single Family Home in a good neighborhood *** Hurry, schedule time to see & rent this beautiful & spacious home asap while it’s still available!

Lovely, immaculate, everything inside in house are brand new with many upgrades, situated in nice neighborhood: Open floor plan, Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom, New flooring, New paint, Beautiful new kitchen and cabinet, New appliances, New bathroom, spacious living and dining areas, all bedrooms & bathrooms are brand new and downstairs, laundry area, very Large backyard. Convenient location: close to school, library, bus stop, restaurants, supermarket, bank, post office, Knott’s Berry Farm, Disneyland, easy access to 5 and 22 freeway.

Note: very large lot size so the owner is in process of getting the city permit to build additional new houses in the backyard. When the construction start, you may experience construction noise for about 3 months, the owner will give you $500 discount off the monthly rent for this inconvenience.