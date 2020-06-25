Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace oven

2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE Available 06/15/19 LOVELY 3BR/ 1.75BA ANAHEIM HOME - Lovely 3Br/1.75 Bath home +Family Room. Newer Granite Counter-tops, Built-in Cook-top, separate Wall Oven, Lots of Cabinet Space! Large living room adjoins Family Room with Fireplace. Master Bedroom has its own 3/4 bath. The other bedrooms are good sized with nice closet space. The interior of the home has been freshly painted. The Hardwood Floors have just been completely refinished! Central Heating. There is a wall A/C unit in the family room. Pleasant backyard designed for relaxing or entertaining. There is a circular driveway in front to access the two car garage. Showings begin in June. Apply online today at www.RentWithSkyline.com



(RLNE3923688)