Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:33 PM

2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE

2736 W Rowland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2736 W Rowland Circle, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE Available 06/15/19 LOVELY 3BR/ 1.75BA ANAHEIM HOME - Lovely 3Br/1.75 Bath home +Family Room. Newer Granite Counter-tops, Built-in Cook-top, separate Wall Oven, Lots of Cabinet Space! Large living room adjoins Family Room with Fireplace. Master Bedroom has its own 3/4 bath. The other bedrooms are good sized with nice closet space. The interior of the home has been freshly painted. The Hardwood Floors have just been completely refinished! Central Heating. There is a wall A/C unit in the family room. Pleasant backyard designed for relaxing or entertaining. There is a circular driveway in front to access the two car garage. Showings begin in June. Apply online today at www.RentWithSkyline.com

(RLNE3923688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE have any available units?
2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE have?
Some of 2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2736 ROWLAND CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
