2680 W Lullaby Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

house

laundry in bldg

no smoking

1 private parking

1 Matter bedroom

2 private bathrooms (1 massage room) & 1 shower room

I have a house located in Anaheim cross street is Magnolia and Cerritos and have a spare room for rent,1 matter bedroom ,2 bathrooms and HUGE clothset It's big brand new very quiet, great for person who s like a private life, this house Nice and super clean, for 1 person $ 1,000 + security deposit $1,000

2 person $1,300+ $ 1,300 security deposit ,No cooking, No smoking, No Pet , We pay for everything include internet wifi, And we have security camera in front parking is good. ,please contact Eric 714 719 2554