All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 2435 S Tapestry Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
2435 S Tapestry Way
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:58 AM

2435 S Tapestry Way

2435 S Tapestry Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Southeast Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2435 S Tapestry Way, Anaheim, CA 92802
Southeast Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Where tradition meets contemporary. Don’t let this rare opportunity slip by as it will not last! This is a bright and spacious, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,573 sqft., three level unit with no one above or below you, offering much privacy. The first floor is your direct access two car garage. Up the stairs to the second floor you’ll find the open floor plan with a living room which leads you out to your balcony, a kitchen with all new appliances, dining room, and powder room. On the third floor is the master suite with walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, a full bath to share, and a brand new washer and dryer. Situated in South Anaheim, it is centrally located near Disneyland, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, public transit, and freeways. It makes the perfect location for any commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2435 S Tapestry Way have any available units?
2435 S Tapestry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2435 S Tapestry Way have?
Some of 2435 S Tapestry Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2435 S Tapestry Way currently offering any rent specials?
2435 S Tapestry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 S Tapestry Way pet-friendly?
No, 2435 S Tapestry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2435 S Tapestry Way offer parking?
Yes, 2435 S Tapestry Way offers parking.
Does 2435 S Tapestry Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2435 S Tapestry Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 S Tapestry Way have a pool?
No, 2435 S Tapestry Way does not have a pool.
Does 2435 S Tapestry Way have accessible units?
No, 2435 S Tapestry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 S Tapestry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2435 S Tapestry Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Gallery
1415 W North St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles