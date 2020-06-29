2435 S Tapestry Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Where tradition meets contemporary. Don’t let this rare opportunity slip by as it will not last! This is a bright and spacious, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,573 sqft., three level unit with no one above or below you, offering much privacy. The first floor is your direct access two car garage. Up the stairs to the second floor you’ll find the open floor plan with a living room which leads you out to your balcony, a kitchen with all new appliances, dining room, and powder room. On the third floor is the master suite with walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, a full bath to share, and a brand new washer and dryer. Situated in South Anaheim, it is centrally located near Disneyland, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, public transit, and freeways. It makes the perfect location for any commute.