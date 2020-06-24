2364 S Cutty Way #3

Amenities
2 Bed Townhome with Dual Master Suites! - **PLEASE contact Maria for showings: 714-795-7036**
https://youtu.be/6L_D8p66zpk
Spacious 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhome in Anaheim! Dual master suites, both upstairs with private bathrooms and walk in closets! Living room with fireplace. Well equipped kitchen with adjacent dining room. Sliding glass door from dining room to private front patio. 2 car attached garage. Steps to community pool and tennis court!
Submit on one pet up to 45 pounds.
APPLY ONLINE: www.rpmcoast.com
Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$500/pet deposit (if applicable)
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo
(RLNE4766114)