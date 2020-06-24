All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
2364 S Cutty Way #3
2364 S Cutty Way #3

2364 South Cutty Way · No Longer Available
Anaheim
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

2364 South Cutty Way, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Bed Townhome with Dual Master Suites! - **PLEASE contact Maria for showings: 714-795-7036**

https://youtu.be/6L_D8p66zpk

Spacious 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhome in Anaheim! Dual master suites, both upstairs with private bathrooms and walk in closets! Living room with fireplace. Well equipped kitchen with adjacent dining room. Sliding glass door from dining room to private front patio. 2 car attached garage. Steps to community pool and tennis court!

Submit on one pet up to 45 pounds.

APPLY ONLINE: www.rpmcoast.com

Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$500/pet deposit (if applicable)
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo

(RLNE4766114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2364 S Cutty Way #3 have any available units?
2364 S Cutty Way #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2364 S Cutty Way #3 have?
Some of 2364 S Cutty Way #3's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2364 S Cutty Way #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2364 S Cutty Way #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2364 S Cutty Way #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2364 S Cutty Way #3 is pet friendly.
Does 2364 S Cutty Way #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2364 S Cutty Way #3 offers parking.
Does 2364 S Cutty Way #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2364 S Cutty Way #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2364 S Cutty Way #3 have a pool?
Yes, 2364 S Cutty Way #3 has a pool.
Does 2364 S Cutty Way #3 have accessible units?
No, 2364 S Cutty Way #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2364 S Cutty Way #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2364 S Cutty Way #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
