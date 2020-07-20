All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

2117 West Hiawatha Avenue

2117 West Hiawatha Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2117 West Hiawatha Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom Single Family House - Rent $2,400/Deposit $2,400
OAC with a 12 month lease

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths Single Story House
Approximately 1,469 sq. ft.
Freshly painted
New carpet throughout
Good sized kitchen
Gas range/oven
Gas water heater
Central heating and air conditioning
Spacious bedrooms
2 car attached garage
Large backyard
Washer and dryer in the laundry room
Quiet neighborhood
Close to schools and supermarkets
Resident(s) pays all utilities
Gardener included!

AVAILABLE TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT: HTTPS://consensyspm.com/vacancies/

Processing Fee: $40 per applicant.

For more information contact the Leasing Center at (657) 306-5536

ConsensYs Property Management
1380 South Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim CA 92805
(714) 772-4400 (714) 772-5522 Fax
www.consensyspm.com
Corporate Broker License #: 01788395

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4798900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 West Hiawatha Avenue have any available units?
2117 West Hiawatha Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 West Hiawatha Avenue have?
Some of 2117 West Hiawatha Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 West Hiawatha Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2117 West Hiawatha Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 West Hiawatha Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2117 West Hiawatha Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2117 West Hiawatha Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2117 West Hiawatha Avenue offers parking.
Does 2117 West Hiawatha Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 West Hiawatha Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 West Hiawatha Avenue have a pool?
No, 2117 West Hiawatha Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2117 West Hiawatha Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2117 West Hiawatha Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 West Hiawatha Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 West Hiawatha Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
