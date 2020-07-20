2117 West Hiawatha Avenue

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom Single Family House - Rent $2,400/Deposit $2,400
OAC with a 12 month lease
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths Single Story House
Approximately 1,469 sq. ft.
Freshly painted
New carpet throughout
Good sized kitchen
Gas range/oven
Gas water heater
Central heating and air conditioning
Spacious bedrooms
2 car attached garage
Large backyard
Washer and dryer in the laundry room
Quiet neighborhood
Close to schools and supermarkets
Resident(s) pays all utilities
Gardener included!
AVAILABLE TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT: HTTPS://consensyspm.com/vacancies/
Processing Fee: $40 per applicant.
For more information contact the Leasing Center at (657) 306-5536
ConsensYs Property Management
1380 South Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim CA 92805
(714) 772-4400 (714) 772-5522 Fax
www.consensyspm.com
Corporate Broker License #: 01788395
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4798900)