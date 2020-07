Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Single Family Home on Cul de sac - Beautiful single family Anaheim home recently renovated. This home features 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room with nice fireplace and new paint throughout the home. Many other updates include new quartz kitchen counter tops, updated bathrooms, fresh exterior paint, upgraded windows and much more. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Available immediately. Please call OC Pro Property Management for more information.



(RLNE5388358)