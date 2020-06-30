18561 Minuet Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***PERFECT FAMILY HOME IN ONE OF THE MOST HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL DISTRICTS***! This 4 bed/2 bath home is located in the

Placenta-Yorba Linda School District and the highly sought after Glenview Elementary with the dual imersion language program!

Kitchen has been beautifully remodeled w/new cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, and new vinyl wood-like flooring. Kitchen opens

to large dining area w/sliding doors to a large, private backyard w/storage shed for storage. Living room w/fireplace. Master

bedroom with upgraded vanity and shower. Sizable bedrooms w/large closets. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and new carpeting. Main bath has been

upgraded and has tub/shower combination. Double garage w/pull down stairs to attic area w/plenty of extra storage. Washer and

dryer in garage. Walls in garage have new drywall and painted. Quiet neighborhood w/easy access to freeway and shopping. Great

school district and neighborhood for your family!