18561 Minuet Lane

Amenities
***PERFECT FAMILY HOME IN ONE OF THE MOST HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL DISTRICTS***! This 4 bed/2 bath home is located in the
Placenta-Yorba Linda School District and the highly sought after Glenview Elementary with the dual imersion language program!
Kitchen has been beautifully remodeled w/new cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, and new vinyl wood-like flooring. Kitchen opens
to large dining area w/sliding doors to a large, private backyard w/storage shed for storage. Living room w/fireplace. Master
bedroom with upgraded vanity and shower. Sizable bedrooms w/large closets. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and new carpeting. Main bath has been
upgraded and has tub/shower combination. Double garage w/pull down stairs to attic area w/plenty of extra storage. Washer and
dryer in garage. Walls in garage have new drywall and painted. Quiet neighborhood w/easy access to freeway and shopping. Great
school district and neighborhood for your family!