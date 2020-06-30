All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:51 PM

18561 Minuet Lane

18561 Minuet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18561 Minuet Lane, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***PERFECT FAMILY HOME IN ONE OF THE MOST HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL DISTRICTS***! This 4 bed/2 bath home is located in the
Placenta-Yorba Linda School District and the highly sought after Glenview Elementary with the dual imersion language program!
Kitchen has been beautifully remodeled w/new cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, and new vinyl wood-like flooring. Kitchen opens
to large dining area w/sliding doors to a large, private backyard w/storage shed for storage. Living room w/fireplace. Master
bedroom with upgraded vanity and shower. Sizable bedrooms w/large closets. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and new carpeting. Main bath has been
upgraded and has tub/shower combination. Double garage w/pull down stairs to attic area w/plenty of extra storage. Washer and
dryer in garage. Walls in garage have new drywall and painted. Quiet neighborhood w/easy access to freeway and shopping. Great
school district and neighborhood for your family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18561 Minuet Lane have any available units?
18561 Minuet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 18561 Minuet Lane have?
Some of 18561 Minuet Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18561 Minuet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18561 Minuet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18561 Minuet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18561 Minuet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 18561 Minuet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18561 Minuet Lane offers parking.
Does 18561 Minuet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18561 Minuet Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18561 Minuet Lane have a pool?
No, 18561 Minuet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18561 Minuet Lane have accessible units?
No, 18561 Minuet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18561 Minuet Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18561 Minuet Lane has units with dishwashers.

