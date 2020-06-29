1839 S Margie Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Location!!! Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Approx. 1,729 Sq.Ft. with the Lot Size of 7,207 Sq.Ft. Single Story Home at a Prime Location in the City of Anaheim, Spacious, Bright and Airy Floor Plan, Good Size Living Room w/ a Fire Place and a Sliding Door way out to the Backyard w/ Swimming Pool, Two Bedrooms Converted to One Huge Bedroom with a Fire Place, and a Sliding Door way out to the Backyard, Engineering Wood, Laminate and Tile Flooring, Double Pane Windows, Plantation Shutters, Window Blinds & Drapes, Ceiling Fans, Custom Paint Throughout, Bathrooms Remodeled w/ Quarts Counter Tops done about 3 Years ago, Shingle Roof & Window Replacement work done about 10 Years ago, Granite Counter Tops, Built In Gas Range, Cook Top with Ventilation Hood Fan, Drive Way is Good Enough for a number of Cars to Park, Professionally Landscaped Back Yard w/ Covered Patio, Good Size Barn is ready for Storage, Close to Downtown Disney District, Disney California Adventure Park, and Shopping Center, and much more! Termite Clearance Completed 2 Years Ago, Turn Key!