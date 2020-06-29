All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1839 S Margie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1839 S Margie Lane
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

1839 S Margie Lane

1839 South Margie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1839 South Margie Lane, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Location!!! Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Approx. 1,729 Sq.Ft. with the Lot Size of 7,207 Sq.Ft. Single Story Home at a Prime Location in the City of Anaheim, Spacious, Bright and Airy Floor Plan, Good Size Living Room w/ a Fire Place and a Sliding Door way out to the Backyard w/ Swimming Pool, Two Bedrooms Converted to One Huge Bedroom with a Fire Place, and a Sliding Door way out to the Backyard, Engineering Wood, Laminate and Tile Flooring, Double Pane Windows, Plantation Shutters, Window Blinds & Drapes, Ceiling Fans, Custom Paint Throughout, Bathrooms Remodeled w/ Quarts Counter Tops done about 3 Years ago, Shingle Roof & Window Replacement work done about 10 Years ago, Granite Counter Tops, Built In Gas Range, Cook Top with Ventilation Hood Fan, Drive Way is Good Enough for a number of Cars to Park, Professionally Landscaped Back Yard w/ Covered Patio, Good Size Barn is ready for Storage, Close to Downtown Disney District, Disney California Adventure Park, and Shopping Center, and much more! Termite Clearance Completed 2 Years Ago, Turn Key!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 S Margie Lane have any available units?
1839 S Margie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 S Margie Lane have?
Some of 1839 S Margie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 S Margie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1839 S Margie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 S Margie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1839 S Margie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1839 S Margie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1839 S Margie Lane offers parking.
Does 1839 S Margie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 S Margie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 S Margie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1839 S Margie Lane has a pool.
Does 1839 S Margie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1839 S Margie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 S Margie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1839 S Margie Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive
Anaheim, CA 92804
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave
Anaheim, CA 92807
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles