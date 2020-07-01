All apartments in Anaheim
1813 east morava ave
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

1813 east morava ave

1813 East Morava Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1813 East Morava Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Totally renovated and upgraded 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths + Office/Den off the huge living room (can be combo Living and Formal Dining rooms). Turn key ALL new. New Front Door, New Windows and sliding Doors, New large modern Kitchen, New cabinets soft close, pull outs and lazy suzan, New Appliances, New Quartz Counters, New sink and Faucets, New high end Tile floors, New Fireplace (Crystal White Stone & Granite) in Living room, New Laminate floors, New Crown Molding and 6" Baseboards, New completely remodeled Baths with New fancy Tiles, New Toilets, New Fixtures, New modern Sinks, New AC, New Furnace, New Water Heater. New Light Fixtures and LED lighting throughout, New 2 Tone Paint, New Knobs throughout the house, New closet Doors, Inside Laundry room off the kitchen, Finished Garage, sectional garage door + opener, New Hardscape and Artificial Turf for low maintenance. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 east morava ave have any available units?
1813 east morava ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 east morava ave have?
Some of 1813 east morava ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 east morava ave currently offering any rent specials?
1813 east morava ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 east morava ave pet-friendly?
No, 1813 east morava ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1813 east morava ave offer parking?
Yes, 1813 east morava ave offers parking.
Does 1813 east morava ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 east morava ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 east morava ave have a pool?
No, 1813 east morava ave does not have a pool.
Does 1813 east morava ave have accessible units?
No, 1813 east morava ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 east morava ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 east morava ave does not have units with dishwashers.

