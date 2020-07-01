1813 east morava ave

Amenities

Totally renovated and upgraded 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths + Office/Den off the huge living room (can be combo Living and Formal Dining rooms). Turn key ALL new. New Front Door, New Windows and sliding Doors, New large modern Kitchen, New cabinets soft close, pull outs and lazy suzan, New Appliances, New Quartz Counters, New sink and Faucets, New high end Tile floors, New Fireplace (Crystal White Stone & Granite) in Living room, New Laminate floors, New Crown Molding and 6" Baseboards, New completely remodeled Baths with New fancy Tiles, New Toilets, New Fixtures, New modern Sinks, New AC, New Furnace, New Water Heater. New Light Fixtures and LED lighting throughout, New 2 Tone Paint, New Knobs throughout the house, New closet Doors, Inside Laundry room off the kitchen, Finished Garage, sectional garage door + opener, New Hardscape and Artificial Turf for low maintenance. A MUST SEE!