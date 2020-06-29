1797 W CHATEAU AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Anaheim 3 bedroom, 3 Bath House for Lease - Large Corner Lot - Hardwood Floors - This spacious 1858 sq.ft. home features a large living room with wood floors, Spacious family room with cozy fireplace and new slider glass doors, Kitchen has tiled counter tops, and appliances include New Refrigerator, New Oven, New Cooktop, New Dishwasher. The bedrooms are spacious and also have hardwood floors, New paint thru-out the interior, Large backyard has a covered patio and is great for backyard BBQ's and entertaining, fruit trees and block wall surround the large backyard, and a 2 car attached garage with remote. Gardener included.



Close to schools, park, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to 5 frwy.



A small pet may be negotiable.



To Qualify:

Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.

Must have good credit.

Monthly Income should exceed $8000/mo.



For more information, please contact:

714.378.1418 ext. 11



Thank you for looking..



