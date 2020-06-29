All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1797 W CHATEAU AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1797 W CHATEAU AVE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

1797 W CHATEAU AVE

1797 West Chateau Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1797 West Chateau Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Anaheim 3 bedroom, 3 Bath House for Lease - Large Corner Lot - Hardwood Floors - This spacious 1858 sq.ft. home features a large living room with wood floors, Spacious family room with cozy fireplace and new slider glass doors, Kitchen has tiled counter tops, and appliances include New Refrigerator, New Oven, New Cooktop, New Dishwasher. The bedrooms are spacious and also have hardwood floors, New paint thru-out the interior, Large backyard has a covered patio and is great for backyard BBQ's and entertaining, fruit trees and block wall surround the large backyard, and a 2 car attached garage with remote. Gardener included.

Close to schools, park, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to 5 frwy.

A small pet may be negotiable.

To Qualify:
Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.
Must have good credit.
Monthly Income should exceed $8000/mo.

For more information, please contact:
714.378.1418 ext. 11

Thank you for looking..

Although we try to assure accuracy, we will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors.

(RLNE5626980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1797 W CHATEAU AVE have any available units?
1797 W CHATEAU AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1797 W CHATEAU AVE have?
Some of 1797 W CHATEAU AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1797 W CHATEAU AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1797 W CHATEAU AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1797 W CHATEAU AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1797 W CHATEAU AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1797 W CHATEAU AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1797 W CHATEAU AVE offers parking.
Does 1797 W CHATEAU AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1797 W CHATEAU AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1797 W CHATEAU AVE have a pool?
No, 1797 W CHATEAU AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1797 W CHATEAU AVE have accessible units?
No, 1797 W CHATEAU AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1797 W CHATEAU AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1797 W CHATEAU AVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive
Anaheim, CA 92804
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Core
1815 S Westside Drive
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles