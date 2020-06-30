1697 W Rhombus Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION | MOVE-IN READY | TURN-KEY | OPEN FLOOR PLAN | 3 BED/3 BATH | EASY COMMUTE | Welcome to your brand new home at Euclid Place in Anaheim! This gorgeous DETACHED home is flooded with natural light & ready for its very first occupants! You'll love the open concept floor plan as soon as you step inside. The kitchen island has plenty of seating at the truly gorgeous quartz countertops. The chef of the house will love all the counter space, beautiful white cabinets, deep farm-style sink, & stainless steel stove, microwave & dishwasher. The great room blends the kitchen, dining room & living room into one open concept space with beautiful wood-look plank flooring. A downstairs powder room is just before entrance to the garage. Upstairs you'll find a very spacious master retreat with large walk-in closet & its private ensuite bathroom featuring dual-sink vanity, cultured marble countertops & extra large walk-in shower. You'll find 2 additional bedrooms - each very light and bright thanks to tons of large windows & high ceilings. The 2nd bathroom upstairs includes shower & bathtub, dual-sink vanity & cultured marble countertops here too! The separate laundry room is large and conveniently located on the 2nd floor for bedroom access. The oversized 2-car garage has plenty of extra storage room & guests will find parking in the community's private parking areas. New blinds HAVE now been installed throughout the home. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. ELECTRICITY INCLUDED!