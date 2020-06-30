All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1697 W Rhombus Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1697 W Rhombus Lane
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

1697 W Rhombus Lane

1697 W Rhombus Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1697 W Rhombus Ln, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION | MOVE-IN READY | TURN-KEY | OPEN FLOOR PLAN | 3 BED/3 BATH | EASY COMMUTE | Welcome to your brand new home at Euclid Place in Anaheim! This gorgeous DETACHED home is flooded with natural light & ready for its very first occupants! You'll love the open concept floor plan as soon as you step inside. The kitchen island has plenty of seating at the truly gorgeous quartz countertops. The chef of the house will love all the counter space, beautiful white cabinets, deep farm-style sink, & stainless steel stove, microwave & dishwasher. The great room blends the kitchen, dining room & living room into one open concept space with beautiful wood-look plank flooring. A downstairs powder room is just before entrance to the garage. Upstairs you'll find a very spacious master retreat with large walk-in closet & its private ensuite bathroom featuring dual-sink vanity, cultured marble countertops & extra large walk-in shower. You'll find 2 additional bedrooms - each very light and bright thanks to tons of large windows & high ceilings. The 2nd bathroom upstairs includes shower & bathtub, dual-sink vanity & cultured marble countertops here too! The separate laundry room is large and conveniently located on the 2nd floor for bedroom access. The oversized 2-car garage has plenty of extra storage room & guests will find parking in the community's private parking areas. New blinds HAVE now been installed throughout the home. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. ELECTRICITY INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1697 W Rhombus Lane have any available units?
1697 W Rhombus Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1697 W Rhombus Lane have?
Some of 1697 W Rhombus Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1697 W Rhombus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1697 W Rhombus Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1697 W Rhombus Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1697 W Rhombus Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1697 W Rhombus Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1697 W Rhombus Lane offers parking.
Does 1697 W Rhombus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1697 W Rhombus Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1697 W Rhombus Lane have a pool?
No, 1697 W Rhombus Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1697 W Rhombus Lane have accessible units?
No, 1697 W Rhombus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1697 W Rhombus Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1697 W Rhombus Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles