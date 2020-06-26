Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage pool clubhouse hot tub

Welcome to 1679 W Encanto in planned unit community "Villa Del Amo".Great floor plan, 3 spacious upstairs bedrooms with ample closet space and two bathrooms,downstairs half bathroom , spacious living room, dining room, family room, and kitchen with light wood cabinets, peninsula counter, living/dining rooms with wood laminate style floors and remaining lower level has tile. A sliding glass door opens to spacious patio leading to two car garage with a lot of storage shelves and laundry hook ups. The home is across from the community clubhouse, pool and spa. The community has lush landscaping and green belts , club house pool and SPA. Close proximity to shopping, schools, restaurants, transportation and freeways. Disneyland, California Adventure, Downtown Disney, Anaheim Convention Center, and more within a few miles for a great entertainment.