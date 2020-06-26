All apartments in Anaheim
1679 W Encanto
1679 W Encanto

1679 W Encanto Plz · No Longer Available
Location

1679 W Encanto Plz, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to 1679 W Encanto in planned unit community "Villa Del Amo".Great floor plan, 3 spacious upstairs bedrooms with ample closet space and two bathrooms,downstairs half bathroom , spacious living room, dining room, family room, and kitchen with light wood cabinets, peninsula counter, living/dining rooms with wood laminate style floors and remaining lower level has tile. A sliding glass door opens to spacious patio leading to two car garage with a lot of storage shelves and laundry hook ups. The home is across from the community clubhouse, pool and spa. The community has lush landscaping and green belts , club house pool and SPA. Close proximity to shopping, schools, restaurants, transportation and freeways. Disneyland, California Adventure, Downtown Disney, Anaheim Convention Center, and more within a few miles for a great entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1679 W Encanto have any available units?
1679 W Encanto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1679 W Encanto have?
Some of 1679 W Encanto's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1679 W Encanto currently offering any rent specials?
1679 W Encanto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1679 W Encanto pet-friendly?
No, 1679 W Encanto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1679 W Encanto offer parking?
Yes, 1679 W Encanto offers parking.
Does 1679 W Encanto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1679 W Encanto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1679 W Encanto have a pool?
Yes, 1679 W Encanto has a pool.
Does 1679 W Encanto have accessible units?
No, 1679 W Encanto does not have accessible units.
Does 1679 W Encanto have units with dishwashers?
No, 1679 W Encanto does not have units with dishwashers.
