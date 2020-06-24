All apartments in Anaheim
1641 W Mells Lane
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

1641 W Mells Lane

1641 West Mells Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1641 West Mells Lane, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home for lease. This home features a spacious open kitchen with ceramic tile floors, granite countertops, and an abundance of cabinet space. All bedrooms come with mirrored closet doors and built-in organizers. The master bathroom offers granite counter tops and granite shower. 2 Car Side-Load newly painted Garage with workbench, storage rafters, and cabinets. Huge Laundry/Mud Room with utility sink. Step outside and enjoy the gorgeous Citrus fruit, Plumeria and Tropical trees in back yard, patio cover, and 2 separate patios. Conveniently located by Disneyland and other Amusement Parks, Restaurants, Nightlife, Shopping, ARTIC Transportation Center & Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 W Mells Lane have any available units?
1641 W Mells Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 W Mells Lane have?
Some of 1641 W Mells Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 W Mells Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1641 W Mells Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 W Mells Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1641 W Mells Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1641 W Mells Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1641 W Mells Lane offers parking.
Does 1641 W Mells Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 W Mells Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 W Mells Lane have a pool?
No, 1641 W Mells Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1641 W Mells Lane have accessible units?
No, 1641 W Mells Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 W Mells Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 W Mells Lane has units with dishwashers.
