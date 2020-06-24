1641 W Mells Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home for lease. This home features a spacious open kitchen with ceramic tile floors, granite countertops, and an abundance of cabinet space. All bedrooms come with mirrored closet doors and built-in organizers. The master bathroom offers granite counter tops and granite shower. 2 Car Side-Load newly painted Garage with workbench, storage rafters, and cabinets. Huge Laundry/Mud Room with utility sink. Step outside and enjoy the gorgeous Citrus fruit, Plumeria and Tropical trees in back yard, patio cover, and 2 separate patios. Conveniently located by Disneyland and other Amusement Parks, Restaurants, Nightlife, Shopping, ARTIC Transportation Center & Freeways.