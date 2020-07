Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Fully Renovated 1 bedroom Anaheim apartment!! - Property Id: 264926



Fully remodeled 1 bedroom units in Anaheim



This unit boasts quartz countertops, new cabinetry in kitchen and bathroom, new appliances, new soundproof flooring, lots of storage space, laundry on-site, comes with 1 garage parking spot.



ALL IN A PET FRIENDLY COMMUNITY!



Contact (831)710-3131 to make this your home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264926

