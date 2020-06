Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located near Angel Stadium, Disneyland, Knott's, and many other restaurants and attractions. Property features include central heat, freshly painted interior with an open floor plan and new carpet in all bedrooms. It also has an inviting big back yard an patio area with possible RV parking to the side of the home. If that wasn't enough, there's also a 2 car attached garage with plenty of driveway parking. Ready for move in now.