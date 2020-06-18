1357 S. Walnut St, #3915

Amenities

Three Bedroom Condo in a Great Location! - **$200 off the first two months rent!** This two story condominium is 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is spread across 1,446 square feet and is an end unit with only 1 shared wall! The home is completely renovated with amazing upgrades throughout including vinyl plank flooring, baseboards, windows, modern plumbing fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms, beautiful light fixtures, new window coverings, fresh paint and more! As you enter the unit, you are greeted with the new flooring and an expansive living room which includes a large window allowing plenty of natural lighting! Conveniently located in the living room is an under stairs closet perfect for ample storage space! The 1/2 bath downstairs is upgraded with a new cabinet vanity, new lighting and mirror, and fresh paint! Moving forward, you will find a fully stocked kitchen including new appliances, cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. The kitchen features a new garbage disposal, refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, electric range, stainless steel double sink and a pull out kitchen faucet! The large dining room and kitchen overlook the outdoor patio. The outdoor area is newly landscaped with a large area for entertaining and appealing rocks for easy maintenance which leads to the private 2-car garage as well as gate access to the community. Upstairs you will find the three bedrooms and two full size bathrooms. In the stairway and hallway you will see cabinet space for extra storage and new modern light fixtures! The first two bedrooms include large closets, new ceiling light fixtures, amazing new vinyl plank flooring, and large windows with brand new blinds. Upgrades have also taken place in the hallway bathroom with the modern design coming into place again. The upgrades include a brand new cabinet vanity, bathtub and shower, new faucet, sink and countertop, among other features. Lastly is the master bathroom and bedroom. Walking through the double doors you will find a large master bedroom with a new ceiling fan and light fixture, and a large walk in closet! The master bathroom is also completely renovated with a cabinet vanity, state of the art shower, plumbing fixtures, mirror, and lighting! The home is located less than a mile away from Disneyland, restaurants, grocery stores, schools, and parks! Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and trash. Water included. The beautiful community features a pool and spa, community center, outdoor grass areas, and a playground! The unit comes with a two car detached garage. Residents cannot park in guest parking. The community requires permits for additional cars to be parked on the perimeter. Up to two permits are allowed. One small pet okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent. Please call our office today to schedule a virtual tour or to be pre-approved at 949.369.5555



