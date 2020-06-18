All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1357 S. Walnut St, #3915

1357 S Walnut St · (949) 369-5555 ext. 1196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1357 S Walnut St, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Three Bedroom Condo in a Great Location! - **$200 off the first two months rent!** This two story condominium is 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is spread across 1,446 square feet and is an end unit with only 1 shared wall! The home is completely renovated with amazing upgrades throughout including vinyl plank flooring, baseboards, windows, modern plumbing fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms, beautiful light fixtures, new window coverings, fresh paint and more! As you enter the unit, you are greeted with the new flooring and an expansive living room which includes a large window allowing plenty of natural lighting! Conveniently located in the living room is an under stairs closet perfect for ample storage space! The 1/2 bath downstairs is upgraded with a new cabinet vanity, new lighting and mirror, and fresh paint! Moving forward, you will find a fully stocked kitchen including new appliances, cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. The kitchen features a new garbage disposal, refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, electric range, stainless steel double sink and a pull out kitchen faucet! The large dining room and kitchen overlook the outdoor patio. The outdoor area is newly landscaped with a large area for entertaining and appealing rocks for easy maintenance which leads to the private 2-car garage as well as gate access to the community. Upstairs you will find the three bedrooms and two full size bathrooms. In the stairway and hallway you will see cabinet space for extra storage and new modern light fixtures! The first two bedrooms include large closets, new ceiling light fixtures, amazing new vinyl plank flooring, and large windows with brand new blinds. Upgrades have also taken place in the hallway bathroom with the modern design coming into place again. The upgrades include a brand new cabinet vanity, bathtub and shower, new faucet, sink and countertop, among other features. Lastly is the master bathroom and bedroom. Walking through the double doors you will find a large master bedroom with a new ceiling fan and light fixture, and a large walk in closet! The master bathroom is also completely renovated with a cabinet vanity, state of the art shower, plumbing fixtures, mirror, and lighting! The home is located less than a mile away from Disneyland, restaurants, grocery stores, schools, and parks! Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and trash. Water included. The beautiful community features a pool and spa, community center, outdoor grass areas, and a playground! The unit comes with a two car detached garage. Residents cannot park in guest parking. The community requires permits for additional cars to be parked on the perimeter. Up to two permits are allowed. One small pet okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent. Please call our office today to schedule a virtual tour or to be pre-approved at 949.369.5555

DRE# 01197438

(RLNE5667503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 have any available units?
1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 have?
Some of 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 currently offering any rent specials?
1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 is pet friendly.
Does 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 offer parking?
Yes, 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 does offer parking.
Does 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 have a pool?
Yes, 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 has a pool.
Does 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 have accessible units?
No, 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1357 S. Walnut St, #3915 has units with dishwashers.
