All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1314 South Country Glen Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1314 South Country Glen Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1314 South Country Glen Way

1314 South Country Glen Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1314 South Country Glen Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF! the First Month's Rent
Beautifully freshened two bedroom Carriage Style unit with one car garage attached. Newer carpet throughout, fresh touch up paint and newer blinds, central air conditioner, balcony with neighborhood views, sought after Summit Court has a community pool and is conveniently located off Weir Canyon Rd. close to shops, restaurants and freeways.
To schedule a viewing at your convenience, Click or Copy this link to your browser: https://secure.rently.com/properties/1164469
Click on the "Enter Property Yourself" button at the top right side of the page & follow the instructions.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 South Country Glen Way have any available units?
1314 South Country Glen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 South Country Glen Way have?
Some of 1314 South Country Glen Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 South Country Glen Way currently offering any rent specials?
1314 South Country Glen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 South Country Glen Way pet-friendly?
No, 1314 South Country Glen Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1314 South Country Glen Way offer parking?
Yes, 1314 South Country Glen Way offers parking.
Does 1314 South Country Glen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 South Country Glen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 South Country Glen Way have a pool?
Yes, 1314 South Country Glen Way has a pool.
Does 1314 South Country Glen Way have accessible units?
No, 1314 South Country Glen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 South Country Glen Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 South Country Glen Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles