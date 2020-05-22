127 W Cliffwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Property was gutted down to the studs in 2013and re-done with new roof, new flooring, paint (interior & exterior including stucco), kitchen with upgraded quartz counters, new cabinets, wide range and water spigot above range. Also, bathrooms have new cabinets, counters, and upgraded premium tile shower walls. Master bathroom has been completely re-designed so the functionality and orientation of the vanity, toilet, and walk-in shower is maximized including adding a pocket door for space. Fireplace was re-designed, family room ceiling was raised making it a much more open feel. Landscaping in the backyard was completely re-done including new sprinklers..... and much more!!! DISNEYLAND IS ONE MILE AWAY!!!