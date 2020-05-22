All apartments in Anaheim
127 W Cliffwood Avenue
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM

127 W Cliffwood Avenue

127 West Cliffwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

127 West Cliffwood Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property was gutted down to the studs in 2013and re-done with new roof, new flooring, paint (interior & exterior including stucco), kitchen with upgraded quartz counters, new cabinets, wide range and water spigot above range. Also, bathrooms have new cabinets, counters, and upgraded premium tile shower walls. Master bathroom has been completely re-designed so the functionality and orientation of the vanity, toilet, and walk-in shower is maximized including adding a pocket door for space. Fireplace was re-designed, family room ceiling was raised making it a much more open feel. Landscaping in the backyard was completely re-done including new sprinklers..... and much more!!! DISNEYLAND IS ONE MILE AWAY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 W Cliffwood Avenue have any available units?
127 W Cliffwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 W Cliffwood Avenue have?
Some of 127 W Cliffwood Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 W Cliffwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
127 W Cliffwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 W Cliffwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 127 W Cliffwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 127 W Cliffwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 127 W Cliffwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 127 W Cliffwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 W Cliffwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 W Cliffwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 127 W Cliffwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 127 W Cliffwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 127 W Cliffwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 127 W Cliffwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 W Cliffwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
