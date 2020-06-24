All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1257 S Silver Star Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1257 S Silver Star Way
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:07 PM

1257 S Silver Star Way

1257 South Silver Star Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1257 South Silver Star Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded home in a desirable Anaheim Hills community of “The Summit” with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upon entry you will enter an open and bright living room with cathedral ceiling and with fireplace. Living room opens to a cozy dining room. Kitchen w/ counter island, plenty of cabinets & pantry, and stainless-steel appliances. Kitchen opens to the family room looking out to a very private relaxing backyard, beautifully landscaped. Downstairs upgraded with luscious marble flooring. Upstairs has dark wood flooring in all bedrooms and hallway. Master bedroom has a view of the hills, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and updated bathroom area with double sinks and frame less shower door. Close to award winning schools, parks, shopping & dining, freeway 91 & 55.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 S Silver Star Way have any available units?
1257 S Silver Star Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1257 S Silver Star Way have?
Some of 1257 S Silver Star Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 S Silver Star Way currently offering any rent specials?
1257 S Silver Star Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 S Silver Star Way pet-friendly?
No, 1257 S Silver Star Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1257 S Silver Star Way offer parking?
Yes, 1257 S Silver Star Way offers parking.
Does 1257 S Silver Star Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 S Silver Star Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 S Silver Star Way have a pool?
No, 1257 S Silver Star Way does not have a pool.
Does 1257 S Silver Star Way have accessible units?
No, 1257 S Silver Star Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 S Silver Star Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 S Silver Star Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive
Anaheim, CA 92804
Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles