1257 S Silver Star Way

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded home in a desirable Anaheim Hills community of “The Summit” with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upon entry you will enter an open and bright living room with cathedral ceiling and with fireplace. Living room opens to a cozy dining room. Kitchen w/ counter island, plenty of cabinets & pantry, and stainless-steel appliances. Kitchen opens to the family room looking out to a very private relaxing backyard, beautifully landscaped. Downstairs upgraded with luscious marble flooring. Upstairs has dark wood flooring in all bedrooms and hallway. Master bedroom has a view of the hills, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and updated bathroom area with double sinks and frame less shower door. Close to award winning schools, parks, shopping & dining, freeway 91 & 55.