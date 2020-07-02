Rent Calculator
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1254 E Banyan Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1254 E Banyan Avenue
1254 East Banyan Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1254 East Banyan Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Freshly painted and nicely landscaped. 4th bedroom has it's own entry door.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1254 E Banyan Avenue have any available units?
1254 E Banyan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 1254 E Banyan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1254 E Banyan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 E Banyan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1254 E Banyan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 1254 E Banyan Avenue offer parking?
No, 1254 E Banyan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1254 E Banyan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 E Banyan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 E Banyan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1254 E Banyan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1254 E Banyan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1254 E Banyan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 E Banyan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1254 E Banyan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1254 E Banyan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1254 E Banyan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
